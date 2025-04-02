Bruno, Bessie

Bruno (Krotky), Bessie Katharine "Betty"



Bessie "Betty" Katharine (Krotky) Bruno, 98, died March 19, 2025, at the BrightStar Senior Living/Memory Care Center in Mason, Ohio, where she had been a resident since May 2021. Previously, Betty had lived in Willow Grove near Neffs, Belmont County, Ohio, for over 85 years. Recently she had been living with her son David Joseph Bruno, Jr., and daughter-in-law Margaret Karen Conditt in Liberty Township, Butler County, Ohio. Betty was a life-long member of Coalbrook Presbyterian Church in Neffs; she also attended St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Liberty Township.



Betty was born as Bessie K. Krotky on May 3, 1926, to parents Anna (Prosek) Krotky and Emmett Emerson Krotky at the family farm home of her grandparents Wenzel "James" Krotky and Katharina "Katharine" (Kriz) Krotky on Old Farm Road, St. Clairsville, Belmont County, Ohio.



Betty graduated from Bellaire High School, class of 1943, completing business and secretarial coursework with perfect attendance. Betty had many talents: seamstress and costume designer; bowler; fisherman's companion; farmer's hand; gardener; talented cook; pastry chef; historian; and explorer.



Betty lived a full life as recounted in her memoir Memories  The Story of My Life. That life was filled with happiness, but also with tragedy in the untimely death of her father Emmett Krotky in an explosion at the Hanna Coal Company's Willow Grove Mine No. 10 on March 16, 1940. Betty shared many stories in her memoir, especially the courtship of and marriage to her sweetheart David Joseph Bruno, Sr.



Betty was preceded in death by parents Anna (Prosek) Krotky (August 28, 1904 - April 5, 1984) and Emmett Emerson Krotky (September 25, 1902 - March 16, 1940); husband David J. Bruno, Sr., (March 9, 1924 - March 27, 2009); sister Emily A. (Krotky) Klotz (1928 - 2022) and brother-in-law



J. Walter Klotz (1927 - 2000); sister-in-law Frances L. "Toots" (Bruno) Moore (1930 - 2011) and brother-in-law Alexander Moore, Jr., (1923 - 1978); nieces Lucinda A. (Moore; Pubal; Matuska) Moore (1958 - 2020) and Rebecca (Moore; Deaton; Willman) Moore-Willman (1961 - 2020).



Betty's immediate surviving family includes sons David J. Bruno, Jr., (Margaret K. Conditt) and Gary A. Bruno (Julie E.); grandchildren Holly N. Bruno (Andy A.), Joshua N. Bruno (Carter R.), Christopher A. Bruno, and Brendan K. Bruno (Eden D.); great grandchildren Auna N. Ehritz, Mary J. Sparkman, Gunner T. Bruno, Madelyn R. Bruno, Ethan D. Holt, Jasper K. Bruno, and Claire J. Bruno; nieces Sheryl A. (Klotz; Hanson) Nechvatal (John M.), Donna L. (Klotz) Soloski (Brian C., dec.), Jodie M. (Klotz; Starre) Starre (Dewey Saddler); nephew Dennis L. Moore (Nancy D.).



Family and friends will be received at a visitation and prayer service on Tuesday April 8, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason.



A second visitation and prayer service will be held in St. Clairsville, Ohio, on Wednesday April 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home, 204 West Main Street.



A final service will be conducted on Thursday April 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home, followed by interment at Union Cemetery, St. Clairsville. A gathering to celebrate Betty's life will follow at Mehlman's Cafeteria, 51800 National Road East, St. Clairsville.



Condolences may be shared online at www.muellerfunerals.com, Mueller serving Liberty Township, Butler County, Ohio, or www.carechapel.com/locations/st-clairsville-chapel, Beck-Altmeyer serving St., Clairsville, Belmont County, Ohio.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Liberty Township, Ohio; Coalbrook Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 367, Neffs, Ohio; Bellaire High School, Alumni Association, P.O. Box 307, Bellaire, Ohio; or a local animal rescue organization.



