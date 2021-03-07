BRUMBAUGH,



Arthur Glenn



Arthur Glenn Brumbaugh, formerly of Troy, Ohio, died February 26, 2021, while residing in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Art was born in Clayton, Ohio, on April 25, 1931, to Harvey and



Martha (Warner) Brumbaugh. He was a 1948 graduate of



Randolph High School where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track, and was later inducted into the Northmont High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. While in high school he met Betty Ann Swartz and the two were married in 1951. Art began working for Dayton Power and Light shortly after graduating from high school as an apprentice lineman and worked for the next 38 years in various positions. He served in the US Naval



Reserve for six years from 1948 to 1954. An avid gardener, Art provided family and friends with fruits and vegetables all year round. He was a master of many trades and built the family's first home in Englewood, Ohio. He especially loved woodworking and shared his skills with many including building custom projects for friends, elaborate wooden toys, spice cabinets, jewelry boxes, garden benches—if you had an idea, he could make it. His grandchildren spent many happy hours working alongside Grandpa either in his garden or in his workshop. Art was preceded in death by his mother and



father and his sister June Farley. He is survived by his wife



Betty; children Cathy Anderson and Kent Brumbaugh (Cindy); grandchildren Laura Bierck, Carrie Newman (Kira), Samantha Brumbaugh, Brandon Brumbaugh (Stephanie); eight great-grandchildren and sisters Bonnie (Jim) Walker and Kate (Bill) Kelley. He will be remembered for his generosity with his time and his talents, his sense of humor, his constant humming, his devotion to his friends and family and his apple pie. A celebration of a life well lived will be scheduled in the future.



Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

