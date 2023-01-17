BRUGGER, Lawrence

BRUGGER, Jr., Lawrence "Larry"



68, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born May 5, 1954, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Anne (O'Brien) Brugger, Sr. Larry was a 1972 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Springfield and a proud United States Air Force veteran. A hardworking construction supervisor for local cable companies for 40 years, he retired from Spectrum in 2020. A devout Roman Catholic, he was a member of St. Margaret Mary Traditional Roman Catholic Chapel in Urbana. Larry was passionate about his faith, steam trains, good music, good humor, Westerns, coin collecting, skeet shooting, and caring for family and friends. He was also very proud of his German and Irish heritage. He is survived by his five children and spouses; Megan Brugger, Xenia, Louisa (Hideo) Tsuchida, Dayton, Jennifer (Jeff) Chandler, Sarasota, FL, Mary Frances Brugger, Kettering, and Joseph (Kaysi) Brugger, Springfield; proud grandfather to Hailey, Julia, Jaxson, Caroline, Ruben, Richie, Brenden, Willow, and Saylor; siblings, Geri (Mark) Lorensen, Kerry (Kathy) Brugger, Anna Marie (Larry) Chamberlain, Thomas "Ned" (Julie) Brugger, and Valeria Brugger; close friend and special cousin, Kathleen (Tim) Shannon, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elisia, in 2018. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, with services at 11:00 a.m., the Rev. Fr. Bernard Hall officiating. Burial will be held immediately following in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, Larry's wishes are that donations/Mass requests be sent to St. Margaret Mary Chapel, 1000 Scioto St., Urbana, OH 43078.

