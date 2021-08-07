journal-news logo
BRUGGER, John E. "Jack"

98 of Springfield, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on April 10, 1923, to Frank and Charlotte (Steinbrunner) Brugger. He

retired from Navistar in 1983

after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of

Columbus #624, Flying Dutch and St. Vincent de Paul. Jack was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his five children and spouses, Carol (Mike) Riley, Anne (Martin) Porter, David (Deborah) Brugger, Philip (Amy) Brugger and Sue (Dan) Wilber; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Riley (Mark)

Stephenson, Jennifer (Aaron) Zofkie, Seth (Lindsay Girard) Porter, Jessica (Panos) Kourliouros, Justin (Renee) Brugger, Sean (Jessica) Brugger, Rachael (Brent) Dupree, Zach Brugger, Amanda Wilber, Danielle (Jon) Tobergte and Cory (Shay

Thomas) Wilber; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; two brothers, Carl and Francis and two sisters, Dorothy Trempe and Mary Hoying. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church. Burial will be in

Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St.

Joseph Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

