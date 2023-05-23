X

Bruggeman, John

Obituaries
Bruggeman, John "Jack"

Bruggeman, John "Jack", passed away on May 19, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1925 to John L. & Modesta Bruggeman. Jack served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during WW II in Iwo Jima. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Rosemary Davis. Jack is survived by his wife, LaRene (Renie) Bruggeman; children, David (Ginger) Bruggeman, Beverly (Steve) Stoehr, Joe (Tonya) Bruggeman, John (Lisa) Bruggeman, Jim (Merri) Bruggeman, Kim (Mike) Kennedy and Jamie (Dean) Howerton; 28 Grandchildren; 26 Great-Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, May 23rd at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 am with a Gathering of Friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church at 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home is serving the Family.

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

