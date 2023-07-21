Bruetsch, Alice Virginia



Alice Virginia Bruetsch, 89 years young of Mountain Wisconsin Formerly of Kettering, Ohio Passed away peacefully at home on July 7th 2023.



Alice is preceded in death by her Father and mother Dorthey(Klinger) and Robert Bruetsch of Dayton, 4 Sisters Ruthie of Dayton, Kathleen of Aurora, Co, Jo Anne of Kettering and Mary (Smith) of Kettering Also 1 Brother Robert (Sonny) Bruetsch. Alice is survived by her nephew, niece and Grand Niece in Mountain, Wisconsin where she resided the past three years. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday July 25th at 10:00 A.M.



