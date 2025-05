Brueninghaus, Gerhard



Gerhard Brueninghaus, beloved father, brother, and friend. Passed away peacefully on December 24,2024. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 18th from 1pm-3pm at The German Club.



(Dayton Liederkranz – Turner) 1400 E. Fifth Street Dayton, Ohio 45402 To honor his life. Please join us, enjoy food and drinks as we share stories, memories, and laughter to celebrate the joy he brought to our lives.



