Bruck, James R. "Jim"



James R. "Jim" Bruck age 95 passed away Monday March 3, 2025. He was born April 15, 1929 in Hamilton to the late Philip and Alma (Weilenmann) Bruck. On September 27, 1952 in Hamilton he married Dottie Craft. Jim was a lifelong fan of Hamilton Big Blue football and basketball. He was a mentor with Junior Achievements and an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved music, his vinyl records, and the Lane Public Library. Jim is survived by his wife of 72 years Dottie Bruck; one daughter Marilyn (Vince) Chrisman; two grandchildren Alyssa (Christy) Chrisman, Ariana Chrisman; brother Richard Bruck and was also survived by many nieces and nephews including Kathy (Tom) Huff, who was like a daughter to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Donald, Earl; four sisters Kathryn, Margie, Betty, and Dorothy Ann. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday March 7, 2025 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church 925 S. 2nd St Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Saturday March 8, 2025 at 10:30am, Father Jim Elsbernd presiding. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Westover Retirement Community, Hospice of Cincinnati, and everyone at St. Joseph Catholic Church for their love and support. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



