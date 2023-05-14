X

Bruce, Joyce

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Bruce (Carey), Joyce Elaine

Joyce E. Bruce, 91, passed away on April 30, 2023, at her home in Dublin, Oh. She had been a resident of Springfield, OH for most her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty J. Sharp; brothers, Alfred Jr., Richard and Robert Carey; sons, Robert III and Timothy Bruce. She is survived by her husband, Robert E, Bruce, Jr.; daughters, Karolee Graham and Kimberly S. Bruce; 8 grandchildren; a brother, Donald Carey; numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Her Life at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd., Springfield, OH on June 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Gills, Rita Neal
3
Brown, Valerie
4
Camp, John
5
Newkirk, Erin
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top