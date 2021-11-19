BRUBAKER, Everet Lee



Age 83 of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with cardiac arrest. He was born on June 16, 1938, to



Joseph and Sarah (Denlinger) Brubaker who preceded him in death along with his wife Wilma (Garber) Brubaker, 1 sister and 1 son-in-law. Everet is survived by his 3 children, Ronald (Marilyn) Brubaker, Connie (Leon) Filbrun, and Charlene Schaurer; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21st from 2-5 and 6-8 at the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral service will begin Monday, November 22nd at 10am also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak



