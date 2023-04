Browning (Crews), Sheila



Sheila Crews Browning, age 75, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Wade Browning; brother David Crews in Florida; sister Brenda Woodruff in Maryland; and daughter Lisa Browning, son-in-law, and grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.