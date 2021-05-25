BROWNING, James Richard "JD"



Age 82, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Miami, Florida. He was born January 10, 1939, to the late Roy S. and Eileen (Turner) Browning in



Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his first wife JoAnne Yvonne (Wall) Browning; son James R. Browning, Jr; brother Stanley Browning; sister-in-law Marilyn Browning and brother-in-law Paul Gaeke. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Janice Louise (Magoteaux) Browning of 24 years; children Jenny L. Schidecker of Laura, Jon (Tina)



Browning of Troy, Julie Everett of Troy; stepdaughter Leah McIntosh of Troy; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings Sharon Gaeke of Hobe Sound, FL, Nancy (Jack) Hines of



Dayton, and John (Gina) Browning of Stewart, FL. JD served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Although retired, JD never stopped working. He enjoyed flipping houses with his wife Janice in both Ohio and Florida. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Whether at his home in Troy, OH, or his vacation home in Key Largo, FL, he was always looking for his next project to keep him busy.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial



Gardens, Brookville. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, May 26 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the



American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online memories may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com