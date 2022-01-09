BROWNING, Emerson F.



86, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2022. He was born in Ironton, Ohio, on May, 26, 1935, to the late Emerson B. and Pearl I. Browning. In addition to his parents, Emerson was preceded in death by his children Emerson R. Browning and Cheryl "Cheri" F. Fannin; sisters Mary Edith Browning, Regina French, and Carol Reeves; brother Kenneth Browning; grandchildren Kyle A. Hunt and David R. Sage. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Mary Browning; daughters Teresa (Mike) Barrett, Tina (David) Browning, and Ashley



(Dylan) Browning-Manzo; brother Charles (Diane) Browning; sister Betty (Arlin) Sturgill; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Emerson was a tool and die and mold maker by trade. He owned his own tool and die companies, Triad Mold and Die and Browning Technology Inc., totaling 30 years of service to the community. He was a deacon at his church, Fairview Primitive Baptist Church. Emerson loved and proudly served the Lord. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439, officiated by Jason Robinette. Visitation to be held prior to service at 11 AM at the funeral home. Emerson will be laid to rest at



David's Cemetery.

