Browning, Asa

Browning Jr., Rev. Dr. Asa G.



Rev, Dr. Asa G. Browning Jr., age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, January 19, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment 10 am Monday, January 22, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com