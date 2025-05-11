Brown, William James



Brown, William James, Bill/Brownie, of Centerville, passed away May 5, 2025. Bill was a graduate of The University of Dayton and The University of Tennessee Law School. Bill proudly retired as Vice President and General Counsel of the L.M. Berry Company, where he also served as a member of its Executive Committee. Bill was also a member of the Legal Department of the BellSouth Corporation. He was a member of Delta Tau Nu fraternity, where he enjoyed seeing his best friends. He enjoyed many years of golf at Walnut Grove Country Club and NCR Country Club. Bill was a dedicated grandfather to Brady and Parker Roseman. He loved his grandsons so very much. Bill is survived by wife Tacy Brown, son Todd J. Brown, daughters Brittany (Ryan) Roseman, andBailey Brown, brother-in-law Tim Trigg (Beth & Lynley), and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family would like to thank Janelle, Charlie, Linda and Don for their unwavering support. Per Bill's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bill's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or The Children's Heart Foundation 5 Revere Dr. Suite 200 Northbrook, IL 60062, 847-634-6474. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



