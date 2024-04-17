BROWN, Wanda



age 82, of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024. Wanda was born August 23, 1941, in Garrison, KY to the late Cecil and Judy Mefford. She earned her Associate's degree from Sinclair Community College in food management. Wanda worked for GM, Kroger and Park Row throughout her career. She was a member of the Kettering Noon Optimist's Club, 5 Seasons Country Club and volunteered with the United Way. She was named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Brown; daughter, Debbie Krynzel, and sister, Darlene Bobst. She is survived by her son, Robert Brian (Derinda) Grimshaw; daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Van Tuyl; grandchildren, Donald (Jennette) Branch, Dawn Nicole (Derrick) Townsend, Grant (Cory) Grimshaw, Garrett Van Tuyl, Mason Van Tuyl, Briann Grimshaw, Brayden Grimshaw; great grandchildren, Addi Grace Grimshaw, Derrick Townsend, Jr., Donald Branch III, Destin Townsend, Judah Branch; sisters, Lona (Don) Miller, Charlene (Don) Kapeller, Patricia Mefford, Connie Lee, Gail (Paul) Boyer; brothers, Sherman Bud (Sue) Mefford, Larry (Linda) Mefford, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family will greet friends from 10:00AM-12:00PM Friday, April 19th at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH, with Graveside Services to follow at 1:00PM at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com