BROWN, Susie Mae



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,



August 30, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

