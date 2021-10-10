BROWN, Sharon Kay



72, of Springboro and previously of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Springfield



Masonic Home.



She was born August 18, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Fern (Simmons) Lewis.



Sharon Kay was the Clerk of Courts for Greenup County, Kentucky, for nearly 30 years and was an honorable Kentucky Colonel for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Sharon Kay was known for her spunky personality and her humor. She left an impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed all kinds of music, especially blue grass.



She is survived by her son, Eric Scott (Veronica) Brown; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Brown; as well as numerous



extended family.



Sharon Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald L. Brown; sister, Debbie Gash; and brother, Roger Lewis.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Holly's Restaurant, 1619 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, Ohio.



Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions could be made to the Springfield Masonic Home or the Shriner's Children's



Hospital.

