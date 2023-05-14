Brown, Roger Anthony "Tony"



Brown, Roger Anthony "Tony", 85 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in his home. He was born in Springfield on March 15, 1938, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Caplinger) Brown. After graduating from Catholic Central High School in 1957, Tony joined the U.S. Airforce in 1958 to serve his country. While stationed at Whiteman AFB, he met the Love of his life Loretta at the USO Club in Kansas City, MO. They married in 1962. Their life together for nearly 61 years was an example of faith, commitment, and love. They moved to Springfield, OH in 1967 where Tony began working for International Harvester (Navistar) retiring after 35 years of service. His dedication to work and love of family & faith meant everything to Tony. His mild manner approach of sharing kindness, advice, wisdom, humor, and life lessons has certainly left profound impressions on those closest to him. He took great joy and pride in escorting Loretta to nearly every sporting event or activity that included a family participant. He was your Loudest Fan, and you always knew how proud he was of you. Although in recent years it became more difficult for Tony to leave his home as the result of his Alzheimer's disease, his love and appreciation for everyone was always evident in his blue eyes and smile. We will miss Our Hero! He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #624, Union Club and Local 402 U.A.W. retirees. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include his wife, Loretta (Schuh) Brown; four children and spouses, Susan (Mike) McKenna, David (Joey) Brown, Rita (Gary) Falkenbach and Mark (Jennifer) Brown; ten grandchildren and spouses, Keri, Michael (Lindsay), Kayla (Mike), Justin, Chloe, Alyx, Luke, Carter, Sadie and Daphne; three great grandchildren, Syre, Woodson and Birdie; brother, Michael Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Steve) Coulombe and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister Susie Dewitt; brother in-laws Garry Dewitt and Thomas Schuh; and sister in-laws Kathy and Mary Schuh. The family would like to thank those who provided compassionate care for Tony in his home, especially Care for Everyone and ProMedica Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. In loving memory of Tony's father Tom "Boomer" Brown, memorial donations may be made to Box 27 Associates.

