BROWN, Roby Dywane



Roby Dywane Brown, age 88, of Kettering, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at home. He was born July 19, 1934, in Wayland, Kentucky, the son of the late Adam and Elizabeth Brown (Hall). Married June 19, 1954, to Donna S. Brown (Howard). Roby proudly served his country in the United States Army while being stationed in Germany. He retired from Monarch Marking/Pitney Bowes in 1995. He was a member of Ball Branch Old Regular Baptist Church in Kentucky. He was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna S. Brown; brother, David Chaffins. At a young age Roby learned that hard work and determination to succeed in life. Among other jobs he did were plowing fields with a team of mules, heavy equipment operator, tank driver, trolley driver, retail sales manager (Moore's), machine repair (Monarch Marking), and production inventory control at Pitney Bowes. His last job was the one he was most dedicated to, that was caring for his wife of over 60 years. This was a great love every marriage should strive for. Roby is survived by his son, Terry (Vicki) Brown. Donations may be made to charities of your choosing. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:00 am the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

