IN MEMORIAM



In Loving Memory



Ricky Brown, Jr. "BO"



11/06/79 - 05/18/07



16 years ago



If roses grow in Heaven Lord,



please pick a bunch for me.



Place them in my Son's arms



and tell him they're from me.



Tell him that I love and miss him



and when he turns to smile,



Place a kiss upon his cheek,



and hold him for a while.



Because remembering him is easy,



I do it everyday.



But there is an ache within my heart



that will never go away.



LOVE & MISS YOU, SON,



Mom & Dad