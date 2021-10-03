BROWN, Renee A.



93, of Springfield, passed away at the Ohio Masonic Home Pathways on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021. She was born in Metz, France, on February 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Marie S. Pauly. She emigrated to the United States following WWII to become the bride of Wilmer V. Brown. He preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Chris McCombs; grandsons, Brian (Erika) McCombs and Jeff (Anna) McCombs; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Olivia and Trent McCombs. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Margurete Militec and Gilbert, Roger and Zecin Pauly. Renee's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



