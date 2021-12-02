BROWN, Paul



On Sunday, November 24, 2021, Paul Brown died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Massachusetts, following a short illness. Paul is survived by his daughter, Kathy Eklund (Brown), who lives in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and his son, Jim Brown, who lives in Lynnwood, Washington.



Paul has four grandchildren: Kelby Brown, Midori Brown, Laura Eklund, and Lars Ashe Eklund.



Paul was born, July 24, 1920, in Darke County, Ohio, and graduated from Houston High School. He loved baseball and played shortstop throughout high school and after in regional leagues until he was 45 years old. After retirement from his career as a machinist, he took up golf and played until his late 80's.



Paul joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in WW II from May 27, 1942, to June 9, 1946, in the Pacific Theater, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Bougainville Island, and China. During the war, he was an aviation electrician working on Corsairs, and was a tail gunner.



After discharge from the Marine Corps, he moved back to Piqua, Ohio, and worked as a machinist at National Cash Register (NCR) in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years. Following retirement from NCR, he went on to work at Hartzell Propeller in Piqua, OH, until his final retirement.



Paul married Dorothea Jean Brown (Taylor) on July 22,1950, and enjoyed a long marriage with Dottie until she passed away in February 2015. After her death he moved to Mattapoisett to live with his daughter Kathy and her family, and spent time in Seattle Washington with his son Jim and Jim's wife Susan and their two children.



A memorial service will be held with family and friends in Ohio, at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to Kids Company https://www.kidscompany.org/giving/.



