Brown, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Brown, age 88, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2005. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com