Brown, Martha

Martha D. Brown, age 81 of Middletown, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 7, 1942 in Middletown, OH to Boyd H. and Hattie B (Pate) Davis. She was a Realtor for Martin Realty for 20 years and was on the Board of Realtors. Martha loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted Middletown Middie and an avid sports fan, never missing a Reds or Bengals game. Martha is survived by her son, Roger (LeeAnn) Davis; daughter, Beth (Wayne) Birchwell; granddaughters, Jessica (Mark) Luegering and Abbie (Josiah) Miller; great-grandchildren, Finley and Gabriel Luegering and sisters, Mary E. Eisele and Nancy E. Layman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Brown; her parents, and brother Robert E. Davis. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 1:30 PM -2:30 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2:30 PM with Pastor Bill Patrick officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 or Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011 in memory of Martha. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Columbus, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com