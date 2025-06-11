Brown, Laurence "Larry"



Laurence "Larry" Brown, age 81 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025. He was born March 19, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio - the son of the late David and Laura Brown. He graduated from West Carrollton High School. Larry got his first job at a grocery store when he was 12 years old and stayed in the grocery business for 65 years. He worked at Woody's Grocery Store, People's Market, and was the owner of The Grocery Store in Miamisburg. Larry had a lifelong love of gardening and worked hard every year growing both flowers and vegetables. His tomatoes were a source of pride for him and he looked forward to the start of gardening season every year. He was also an outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and fishing. Larry was happiest spending time with his family and he never passed on an opportunity to take his grandkids on a hiking or fishing trip. Larry had many dogs over the years, most recently, Angel had a special place in his heart. Larry will be deeply missed. Larry is survived by his Daughter, Allison (Steve) Taylor; Son, Michael B. (Amy) Brown; Granddaughter, Mollie F. Brown; Grandson, Lars M. Brown; Sister, Sue Henry; and by numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Wife of 28 years, Lillye Faye Brown; Brothers, Mick Brown and Dick Brown; Sisters, Joan Kimmel and Ann Gray; and his parents. Memorial Donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A visitation will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, from 3:00PM till 4:00PM at Newcomer Funeral Home: Kettering (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439).



