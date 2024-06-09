BROWN, KERRY D.



KERRY D. BROWN, 73, of Springfield passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 2, 1951, to his parents Marshall and Kathleen (Worley) Brown. Kerry worked at the Parks and Recreation department of Springfield, and following his time there, Kerry eventually retired from Navistar after many years of dedicated service. In his free time, you could find Kerry detailing cars and spending time with friends and family. Kerry will be missed by all those who knew him and his memory will live on in those that he leaves behind. Kerry is survived by his children Kris Brown and April (John) Conley, siblings Brian (Sandra) Brown, Marsha Kay Swonger, Patricia (Joe) Baldwin, Johnny "Mack (Marie) Brown, grandchildren Kenzi, Macee, and Khloee, great-grandson Ryker, great-granddaughter Nevaeh Alexandra, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Kerry is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation for Kerry will be held Friday June 14 from 1-2pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the funeral service beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like also like to thank all his caretakers at Good Shepherd Village.





