BROWN, Karla Jane



Age 60 of Huber Heights passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on June 1, 1961, the daughter of Raymond Van and Helen D. (Wiley) Gifford. She was a 1979 Graduate of South Webster High School in South Webster, Ohio. Karla had a strong faith in God and was a member of My Father's House in New Carlisle where she had served as a Sunday School teacher and many other roles. Mom had a passion for baking, gardening, growing flowers, playing the piano, singing and directing many church plays. She worked for her family's company, Central Fire Protection, for many years and currently was serving as the CEO.



She is survived by her mother Helen Gifford; son Joshua (Kimberly) Anderson; daughter Kara (Jason) Powell; 5 grandchildren Stephaun Moss, Kaprina King, Paris Anderson, Ava Anderson, and Claire Anderson; great-grandson Junior



Dewberry; siblings Allen Gifford, Brenda (Ben) Rushing, Doug (Tricia) Gifford, Karen (Wylie) Rhinehart and Stephen (Crystal) Gifford; and several nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.



She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Gifford. Karla was a Godly woman and known for her sweet spirit. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Pentecostals of Dayton Church, 168 Avondale Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45404. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Service have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com