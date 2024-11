Brown, Joan C.



age 87, passed November 7, 2024. She retired from WPAFB. Survived by sister Charlotte Shields, son Gregory Brown, other family and friends. Visitation 11AM-12PM, Monday, November 18, 2024 at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave. Funeral follows and 12PM. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



