BROWN, Hyman Dale



Sept. 12, 1950 - Feb. 10, 2022 (71 years old)



Age 71, of Casey County, Kentucky, passed away on February 10, 2022, in Florida. Born to Nelson Kirby and Deva (Vest) Brown, he was a graduate of Fairfield High School. He is



survived by his mother Deva;



wife of 49 years Cathy



(Herold) Brown; children Jason



(Stephanie Leiter) Brown and Casey (Jeff Vaughn) Brown; grandchildren Owen and Ian Vaughn and Ashley and Emily Brown; brother Nelson Ray



(Patty) Brown. He was preceded in death by his father Nelson Kirby and his grandson Joshua Dale Brown.



Hyman loved being Opa to his grandkids. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandsons play sports and seeing his granddaughters create beautiful art projects. He had so much joy driving them around on his Gator and fishing with them at the farm. He was a provider and lived his life to make sure that his wife and kids had every opportunity for happiness and adventure. He loved to tell funny jokes, share silly stories, and email or post images to make people smile. He deeply loved his mom, calling her twice a day, every day, to say hello and see how she was doing.



Hyman and Cathy traveled the world together – visiting Hawaii, touring Australia, taking a Mediterranean cruise, and frequently walking the beaches of Hilton Head. They enjoyed retirement—splitting their time between the family farm in Kentucky and their new home in Florida surrounded by a loving crew of new friends. They spent their days growing vegetables, fishing, golfing, and visiting with friends and family.



Hyman had a passion for music and made many great memories playing bass guitar in multiple bands with his lifelong friends. He enjoyed catching up with high school classmates at Cassanos, walking Kipper, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. He rode his Harley, ate plain Cheerios, watched Jeopardy, coached little league and soccer, and attended dance competitions. He was a friend to all who met him (except for liberal hippies and umpires and referees for both his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.)



He was a great man who will be greatly missed.



A small gathering will be held in Kentucky to remember Hyman's life from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Poplar Springs Volunteer Fire Station, 85 Russell Drive,



Liberty, KY. There also will be a Celebration of Life in Ohio on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Red Door Church, 1140 Smiley Ave., Cincinnati, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or your local children's hospital.

