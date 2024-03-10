Brown, Eugene

Brown, Jr., Eugene "Gene"



Age 78, of Kettering, OH passed away on March 5, 2024. Eugene was born on January 12, 1946 to Eugene Russell and Mary M. (Hunkeler) Brown, Sr. in Dayton, OH. A celebration of life will be held on May 4, 2024 at 11am. at Routsong Funeral Home of Kettering, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



