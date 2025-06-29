BROWN, Donald Michael "Mike"



It is with deep love and sorrow that we announce that Mike (Donald M.) Brown, age 81, of Vandalia, OH passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2025. He was born in Dayton on January 20, 1944, to the late Donald ("Doc") and Irma (Cast) Brown. He was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School and Wright State University. He was a teacher and coach at Tipp City and Springfield Shawnee High Schools, where he impacted the lives of many students. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, friend, teller of "brave little boy" stories, proud Democrat and believer in social equality, golfer, fan of the UD Flyers and the Buckeyes, and long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and its Stephen Ministry. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his grandpa, Gerald Cast; and sisters Barbara Brown, Geraldine Brown, and Patricia (Brown) Smith. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Darnell) Brown; children Jeff Brown (Missy) and Katherine Brown Seppi (Antony); grandchildren Rae, Nathan, Alex, and Izaak Brown, and Sofia, Ethan, and Mira Seppi; sister Judy Breuer; nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 29, at Morton & Whetstone funeral home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 30, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mike's memory to Hospice of Dayton, Aullwood Audubon Center, or Westminster Presbyterian Church.



