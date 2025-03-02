Brown, Dennis

Brown, M.D., Dennis M.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 4-8PM, with a memorial service on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 3PM also at Routsong. For the full remembrance and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.routsong.com.



