BROWN, Dennis

On October 9, 2020, Dennis (Denny) Michael Brown passed away. He was 66 years old and had been in poor health for many years. Denny was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and attended Talawanda High School in

Oxford, Ohio. For many years he worked on local farms. He later became a long-haul truck driver. He leaves his brother Joe Brown and sister Jenny Brown Swingle, two nephews Joey and Jeff Brown, and a niece Sarah Scabarozi, his wife Missy Brown, three cousins, and good friend and neighbor Kay. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jane Brown, father Warren (Buster) Brown, and a nephew Andy Brown. Denny was an animal

lover. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your

favorite animal rescue group. For more information on

adoptions and donating please see petfinder.com. Private services were held.

