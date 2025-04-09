Brown, Cheryl Rebecca



Cheryl Rebecca Brown, 66, of Springfield, was called back to the Lord on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 10, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Bill) and Hattie K. Cooper. Cheryl's life was centered around her relationship with Jesus Christ, a bond that shaped every aspect of her being. She was a dedicated member of Bethesda Apostolic Church, where she poured her heart into service and fellowship. Her faith was not just a part of her life; it was the foundation upon which she built everything. For over 30 years, Cheryl was a nurturing and loving childcare provider, offering care, wisdom, and guidance to countless children. She touched the lives of many families, always ensuring that every child felt loved. Cheryl's heart for others extended far beyond her work, as she was known for her boundless generosity. She gave freely to those in need, always putting others before herself. Cheryl was the heartbeat of her family. Alongside her beloved husband, she dedicated her life to creating opportunities for their children and extended family, ensuring they were always supported, encouraged, and surrounded by love. Family was her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Whether through shared meals, holidays, or simple everyday moments, Cheryl's love was the thread that held the family together. Cheryl leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children: Robert Brown Jr. (Latosha) and Shirika Brown; grandchildren, Talia Brown, TyRique Brown, and Brooke Brown; and siblings, Sheila A. Upshaw, Charles Cooper (Rosie), Gary Cooper, Penny Beasley (Anthony), Duane Cooper (Teresa), Lisa K. Cooper, James Cooper (Valerie), Shanda Foster (Daryl), and Mark Howard as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She has reunited in eternal rest with her late husband, Robert Brown Sr.; brother, Kent Cooper and brother-in-law, Raymond Upshaw. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus, 623 S. Center St., Springfield, with Bishop Gregory Irvin Sr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Cheryl was a woman of deep faith and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.





