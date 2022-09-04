Brown, Charlyn A.







IN LOVING MEMORY



CHARLYN A. BROWN



September 2, 2014





It's been eight years since we lost you and the pain is stillso strong. I treasure ourmemories like nothing else and remember them even more on anniversaries like this. I am grateful that life gave us beautiful moments. Your influence still guides me and I still feel you nearby. Your life was a blessing, and I give thanks for the friendship that was ours. The happy times we shared will live in my heart forever. Thank you for making my world a better place. The happiness, the love, and the light you broughtinto my life. Your voice still echoes! Your light still shines! Your memory is always a treasure! You left your blueprint in my mind--your handprint on my heart--and your imprint on my soul! Thoughts today! Memories forever!



Love you and miss you, Julie