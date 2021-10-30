BROWN, Betty

BROWN (Callahan), Betty "Boop"



The family matriarch, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on Nov. 8, 1935, the youngest of seven, born



to Bradley and Grace (Burns) Callahan Sr. and was educated in the Hamilton City Schools. On December 20, 1952, in Hamilton, OH, Betty Callahan was united into marriage to Wm. (Bill) Brown and together they spent almost 53 years of marriage before his death on Nov. 8, 2005. Mom enjoyed shopping, collecting, Betty Boop paraphernalia as well as precious moment's figurines and watching her daily soaps. For many years she and husband Bill enjoyed vacationing in the Smokey Mountains in Gatlinburg, TN. Mom was a lifetime member of the O.E.S. Chapter #195.



She is survived by one daughter Deborah K. Brown and one son Ricky (Sherry) Brown; one grandson Kevin Lewis; twin granddaughters Kelly (Andy) Altman and Shelly Wooten; one great-granddaughter Mindy (Mike) Sasu and three great-grandsons Cody Wooten, Dillon and Justin Altman; her two dogs Buddy and Bella; one sister-in-law Cheryl Callahan; two step-grandchildren, Chris Preston and Amanda (Zach) Martin and six step-great-grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Jackson, Madyson, Aaliyah, and Tanner; many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



In addition to her parents, step-father Roosevelt Shepherd, and Husband Bill, mom was preceded in death by her siblings Saul Callahan in infancy, Paul (Hazel) Callahan, Dolly (Jack) Judd, Bradley (Lena) Callahan Jr., Maude (Al) Couch and



Bonnie (Sadie) Callahan.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Cecil Day officiating at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery, Overpeck. Condolences may be left at



www.rosehillfunerals.com