BROWN, Amy

BROWN (Newman), Amy M.



Amy M. (Newman) Brown, left this life on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home. Amy was born May 3, 1969, to Damon and Carol (Barnes) Newman in Dayton. She was a 1987 graduate of Northmont High School. She pursued many avenues for a career, but excelled in her compassionate and kind nature, her quick wit and intelligence, and her determination to live life to the fullest. Amy loved animals, and had a special place in her heart for her dear dog, Beau. She loved her sons and



always wanted the best for them. Amy worked at Capri Lanes and was a dedicated poll worker during elections. Amy is



preceded in death by her mother, Carol; her grandparents; her uncles, Dale Barnes, David Barnes and Sam Newman. She is survived by her sons, Andrew L. (Magali) Burkett of Phoenix, Arizona, and Nicholas S. Reed of Dayton; granddaughter,



Andrea Marie Burkett Lopez; father, Damon Ward (Sharon) Newman; step-siblings, Alex (Julie) Ludwig and Emily (Alex) Ludwig Mohr; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 12:30 pm until the time of her memorial service at 2:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Visit her guestbook at newcomerdayton.com.

