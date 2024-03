Brooks, Steven



Steven Roy Brooks, 66, passed away March 7, 2024 at Carlisle Manor. He was born on September 11, 1957 to Bruce Jr. and Wilma (Tutt) Brooks.



Steven is survived by his wife Linda Brooks; children Eric Brooks of Trenton, Erin Brennan, Jesse J. Brooks both of Middletown; grandchildren, Dylan Brennan, Vance Brennan, Zeth Brennan, Jesse Brooks Jr., Charolette Brooks, Jacqualyn Brooks, Eric Brooks Jr., Lucas Brooks; brothers Randy Brooks, David Brooks ; sister Sheryl Ferrell ; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Teri Viars and Tonya Fugate, brother Bryan Brooks, and grandson Lex Brennan.



Calvary Baptist Church



1601 Jackson Lane Rd.



Middletown, Ohio, 45044



1pm Visit 2pm Funeral



