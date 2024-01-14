BRODERICK, Patricia F. "Pat"



PATRICIA F. "PAT" BRODERICK, age 95, of Springfield, passed away on January 8, 2024 at Oakwood Village. She was born on June 24, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Isabella (Lyons) Dunn. Pat retired as a Kindergarten teacher at Simon Kenton Elementary School after 33 years of service with Springfield City Schools. She was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Delta Pi, where she was an active alumnus throughout her life. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, WASSO, and Young Women's Mission. Pat was a faithful member of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in the choir and bells, along with preparing fellowship meals. She was also active with the literacy program at the Clark County Public Library and was passionate about helping others learn to read. Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Mike) Tiret; son, Rick Broderick; grandchildren, Sean (Jenny) Tiret and Ryan (Natalie) Tiret; four great-grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Sophia Bixby, Samuel Schoch and Jamison Broderick Tiret; brother, Edward (Hilda) Dunn; two nieces, Luanne and Barbie, along with many lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. "Dick" Broderick in 2019. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date to take place at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. A private inurnment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Pat's name to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Broderick Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com