BRODERICK, Patricia F. "Pat"



Patricia F. "Pat" Broderick, age 95, of Springfield, passed away on January 8, 2024 at Oakwood Village. She was born on June 24, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Isabella (Lyons) Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Springfield High School class of 1946, Wittenberg University class of 1950, and obtained her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton in 1984. Pat retired as a Kindergarten teacher at Simon Kenton Elementary School after 33 years of service with Springfield City Schools. She was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, WASSO, Young Women's Mission and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, where she was an active alumnus throughout her life. Pat was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in the choir, the Shepherd's Bells, taught Sunday School and enjoyed preparing fellowship meals. She was also active with the literacy program at the Clark County Public Library and was passionate about helping others learn to read. When Pat was not giving of her time to others she enjoyed reading, traveling, entertaining, and baking (colorful Angel food cakes and cookies were her specialities). Pat was known for dressing up for Halloween as a witch complete with hot cauldron, corn stalks and lighted pumpkins where she delighted in handing out candy to the many children who stopped by. Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Mike) Tiret; son Rick Broderick; grandchildren, Sean (Jenny) Tiret and Ryan (Natalie) Tiret; four great-grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Sophia Bixby, Samuel Schoch and Jamison Broderick Tiret; brother Edward (Hilda) Dunn; two nieces Luanne Burkett and Barbie Wilmot, along with many lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Richard J. Broderick in 2019. A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. , Springfield, Ohio 45504. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with family receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Andy Tune officiating. A private inurnment will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Pat's name to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is honored to serve the Broderick Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





