Brockman, Stephen Charles



Brockman, Stephen Charles age 76 of Centerville, Ohio passed away on June 14, at St. Leonard's Home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Rose Brockman, parents Andrew and Virginia (Moore), brother David and sister Andrea. He is survived by his siblings Dennis (Rebecca) Brockman, Sheila (Gregory) Willhoite, of Carmel Indiana, Victor (Pamela) Brockman and Annette Brockman (David Williams) of Palm Harbor, Florida, 7 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. Stephen was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 17, 1948. After graduation from Patterson Coop High School in 1967, he enlisted in the US Army. He spent the majority of his service in Germany. After military service he had a career as a tool and die maker at Viking Tool & Die. After retirement Steve assisted Sharon in her accounting and tax business. Steve enjoyed many sports, particularly softball and basketball, but his favorite was bowling. He and Sharon traveled to many competitions. Steve has chosen to be interred with Sharon at the Living Waters niche in section 40 in Calvary Cemetery. A small service will be held at 11AM, Monday, June 30, 2025 at Stephen's niche at Calvary Cemetery. A reception for family will be held at Denny's home immediately after the service. Steve's final months included care from Hospice and we thank them for their service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/getinvolved) in memory of Steve, his mother and siblings David and Andrea. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



