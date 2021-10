BROCK, Charles "Chuck"



Charles Eddie "Chuck" Brock, 65, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, with Freddy Baker officiating. Family will



receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home



prior to the service.