BROCK, Anita

BROCK (Langley),



Anita Jane



89, of Kettering, formerly of Harriman, TN, passed away on January 20, 2021. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429. A Funeral Service at 12 noon and Private Family Burial at David's



Cemetery will follow. Masks and social distancing protocols will be strictly adhered to. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

