Broadus, Linda Marie



Age 80, born on Dec. 31, 1942, departed this life on Nov. 19, 2023. A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1961 and a graduate of Dayton School of Practical Nursing. A member of Phillips Temple Church. Spent several years as a community activist within the Edgemont Neighborhood. Preceded in death by her parents, Holmes and Georgia Broadus, and three sisters, Elizabeth Phillips, Mary Jo Nichols, and Bonnie Dixon. She leaves to cherish her memory sister Janet Paschal, cousin Charlotte Williams, a host of nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Memorial services will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at New Vision Church of God, 1117 Home Avenue at 11 a.m. Eulogy by Pastor James Washington. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to service.



