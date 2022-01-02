BRITTON, Evelyn C.



Ago 90 of Yellow Springs, graciously departed this life, Saturday, December 25, 2021. Evelyn is survived by her



children and grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on January 5, 2022, and her Home Going celebration will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Yellow Springs United Methodist, 202 S. Winter Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Family and friends will gather at 12 pm; the service will start at 1 pm.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

