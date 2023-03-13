Brinley, Jerald

Brinley, Dr. Jerald Lee



Dr. Jerald Lee Brinley passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 at 2:21 pm surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 23, 1937, in Louisville, KY the son of the late John and Mary (Denny) Brinley.



Dr. Brinley graduated from The University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1969. He completed Residencies at the University of Texas and University of Louisville between 1970 and 1975. He also served honorably in the United States Army spending 2 years in Vietnam. Jerry enjoyed talking about his experiences during the war.



Dr. Brinley was a Diagnostic Radiologist for over 30 years. He practiced in many places including San Francisco, New Orleans, Louisville, and Springfield, Ohio.



Jerry taught us all to appreciate fine wine, gourmet food, and British television. He loved to attend Cincinnati Reds games and supporting The Ohio State Buckeyes and his alma mater, The University of Louisville. Jerry enjoyed vacations to Booth Bay Harbor Maine.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; first wife, Wanda Lavonne Ford Brinley; and second wife, Linda Kay Mick Brinley.



He is survived by six daughters: Anh Sharpe, Allison Newman, Nicole Dountz (Chris), Misty Graves (Lance Smith), Melinda Reed, and Kalyn Patrick; nine grandchildren: Rebecca, Josh, Melina, Mia, Kayla Brooke, Jimmy, Kyle, Tristan, and Kalynda; several great grandchildren; and lifelong family friend and caregiver: Teresa Kaffenbarger.



A very special thank you goes out to Teresa for her unwavering support, companionship, and care of Jerry especially during these last several challenging years. Her dedication ensured that Jerry was well cared for.



We also would like to extend our gratitude to Hearth and Home El Camino and Day City Hospice for their excellent compassionate care.



We will have a gathering of friends and family on March 15, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center at 2425 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio.



Graveside services will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave. Louisville, Kentucky on Friday March 17, 2023, at Noon.







Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, Autumn Trails Stables, American Parkinson Association, or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

