BRIDGES, Vivian M.



surrounded by family, peacefully passed away on March 23, 2024 at the age of 94. Vivian was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 23, 1929. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Vivian leaves behind her daughter, Cathy McCoy; sons Michael (Marcia) and Christopher (Lori); and eight grandchildren; Jonathon Back, Jessica Back, Andrea Kunk, David Bridges, Levi McCoy, Hannah Bridges, Hailey Bridges, Hamilton Bridges and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Gilda Sammarco and several nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Carl; daughter, Susan Back; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Bernard Morganthaler; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gloria Ascuitto; brother-in-law, Robert Sammarco. Vivian shared her love, enthusiasm, and friendship with so many over the years. She was always there to offer care, comfort, help others and volunteer. Vivian was known for her devout Christian faith. Her smile and warmth will be a cherished memory; she will be missed by all. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Courtyard at Centerville and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5-7pm, with Funeral Service to follow at 7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Dayton, OH 45429. Committal Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 1pm in Clarke Cemetery in Martin County, Indiana.



