Brian Nellis

Nellis, Brian Edward



NELLIS, Brian Edward, age 50, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026 at Stonespring of Vandalia. Brian worked at Kroger for 16 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and UFCW Workers.



Brian is survived by his parents, Albert & Sally Nellis; brothers, David F. Nellis (Wen), Gary A. Nellis; nieces & nephew, April, Megan, Atlas; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



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