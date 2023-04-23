X

Brex, Denise

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Brex (Dibley), Denise Gay

Passed away April 15, 2023 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 21, 1956 to the late George and Lavon (Spitler) Dibley. Denise graduated from Fairview High School in 1974 where she was a majorette. She was employed with Ohio Bell, where she met her husband, Bill. She continued to work for the Bell system when they moved to Colorado. Upon their return to Dayton, she worked for Reynolds & Reynolds. Denise is survived by her husband, William Brex; sons, Kevin and Kyle Brex; granddaughter, Charlie; sister, Diane (Don) Stafford; brother, Dennis (Ellen) Dibley; sisters-in-law, Betty Dibley and Jeanne Shreve; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Doug and David Dibley. Per Denise's request, there will be no visitation. Denise will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Fritsch, Thomas
2
Delaney, Edwin
3
Cunningham, Steven
4
Day, Anthony
5
Hyden, Larry
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top