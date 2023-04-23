Brex, Denise

Brex (Dibley), Denise Gay



Passed away April 15, 2023 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 21, 1956 to the late George and Lavon (Spitler) Dibley. Denise graduated from Fairview High School in 1974 where she was a majorette. She was employed with Ohio Bell, where she met her husband, Bill. She continued to work for the Bell system when they moved to Colorado. Upon their return to Dayton, she worked for Reynolds & Reynolds. Denise is survived by her husband, William Brex; sons, Kevin and Kyle Brex; granddaughter, Charlie; sister, Diane (Don) Stafford; brother, Dennis (Ellen) Dibley; sisters-in-law, Betty Dibley and Jeanne Shreve; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Doug and David Dibley. Per Denise's request, there will be no visitation. Denise will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

